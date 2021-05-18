ISRAELS OCCUPATION FORCES KILL ONE MORE PALESTINIAN IN WEST BANK

Israel's occupation forces kill one more Palestinian in West Bank

A young Palestinian man was killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank amid clashes.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the Palestinian was killed at the entrance of Ramallah city, in the central West Bank.

It said he arrived at the hospital in critical condition before losing his life there.

Meanwhile, two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint were injured when their forces came under gunfire near the central West Bank city of al-Bireh.

The two soldiers were transferred to the hospital for foot injuries during the exchange of fire, the Israeli military said in a statement.

So far, no Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for opening fire at the Israeli soldiers.

On Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians staged rallies in the occupied West Bank to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and restrictions against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

In the West Bank, 25 Palestinians have been killed so far in clashes with Israeli forces since last week.

Fierce clashes erupted at the rallies, with Palestinians facing fierce suppression by the Israeli forces since May 7.



