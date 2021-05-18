Gaza rocket fire kills 2 in Israel

Two people were killed and nine others injured in rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

Two of the injured were in serious condition, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, said it fired barrages of rockets on Israeli settlements near the Gaza border.

In a statement, the Qassam Brigades said the shelling targeted Eshkol, Netivot, Ofakim, Nahal Oz, Sderot, Kiryat Gat, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Be'er Sheva and the Sufa military support base.

According to the statement, the rocket fire was in response to the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

At least 213 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and 1,442 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In the West Bank, 22 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

Twelve Israelis have also been killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.