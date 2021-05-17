Yemeni Nobel laureate expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Nobel laureate and Yemeni activist Tawakkol Karman on Sunday said that Israel has committed numerous terrorist crimes against Palestinians.

Taking to social media, she expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation.

"Israel occupied the land, attacked the people, and committed countless terrorist crimes against the Palestinians," Karman said.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tensions spread from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against recent Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.