Pakistan urges US to play role for de-escalation in Palestine

Pakistan on Sunday urged the US to play an "effective" role to de-escalate "mounting tensions" in Palestine and restore peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on phone to convey Pakistanis' "deep concern and anguish" over Israel's aggression and worsening human rights situation in occupied territories of Palestine, according to a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.



Qureshi also "underscored the importance of US role in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution," the statement read.

It, nonetheless, did not elaborate on Blinken's response to Qureshi's call.

Qureshi and Blinken "agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries' shared bilateral and regional interests," the statement noted.



The two top diplomats also discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process, which aims to bring an end to a decades-long conflict in the war-raked country.

Qureshi, the statement added, underlined the need for a "responsible" withdrawal of the foreign forces, reduction in violence, and a complete cease-fire in Afghanistan.