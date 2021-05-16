Ankara condemns police violence against mentally handicapped Turkish citizen in Germany

Turkey on Sunday condemned police violence against a Turkish citizen in Frankfurt, Germany.

"We condemn the police violence against our citizen in Frankfurt, Germany. We talked with the father of our citizen, Mustafa Çiftçi, and his brother Yavuz Çiftçi, and conveyed our get well wishes," Yavuz Selim Kıran, Turkey's deputy foreign minister, said on Twitter.

Kıran also shared the video of the police using violence against Turkish citizen.

The incidence will be closely followed by relevant authorities at all levels, Kıran said.

Earlier, Selim Çiftçi, 35, who has a mental disorder, was subjected to police violence in the middle of the street in Frankfurt. He was treated at the hospital.

Hatice Götürmen told Anadolu Agency that her brother's kidneys were severely damaged during police brutality. She said her brother could have remained on dialysis unless urgent intervention had been made.







