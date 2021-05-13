ISRAELI ATTACKS IN JERUSALEMS DAMASCUS GATE INJURE 3 PALESTINIANS

At least three Palestinians were injured in attacks by Israeli police at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, according to a Palestinian humanitarian organization.

One of the three Palestinians injured was transferred to a nearby hospital, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Security forces also detained three Palestinians, Israeli police said.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

The tensions moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.