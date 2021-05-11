New Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip target school and factory

Israeli fighter jets bombed various civilian targets on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including a school run by a charity group.

"Israeli raids have targeted a school run by the Al-Salah Charitable Society affiliated to Hamas located in the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza," an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported, quoting eyewitnesses.

The eyewitnesses said the school suffered severe damage.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted a plastic factory east of Gaza City, causing flames inside the complex, eyewitnesses said.

Other eyewitnesses reported a number of homes on the Gaza Strip being targeted by Israeli raids, with the total number still unknown.

Earlier today, Israeli warplanes bombed an apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in the western strip, killing two Palestinians and injuring others.

The planes also targeted various locations in the city of Khan Yunis south of besieged Gaza, including an abandoned house.

The Israeli army claimed that it has so far targeted 130 positions in Gaza and killed 15 members of the Hamas group in strikes on Gaza.

The Israeli army said late Monday that it had launched a military operation to respond to what it said was rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, with its offensive killing 26 Palestinians and injuring 122 others in the process.

Hamas' military wing the Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that it fired a volley of rockets targeting the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod in response to Israeli aggression on civilian homes.

Israeli media reported that one Israeli was killed and eight people were injured, one of them seriously, due to the rockets.

Tension moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.







