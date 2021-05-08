Iran decries Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iran on Saturday condemned Israeli attacks against Palestinian worshippers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Israeli attacks reflect "the criminal nature" of the Israeli government in dealing with the Palestinians, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Khatibzadeh called on the United Nations and the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinians against the Israeli assaults.

"Iran calls on the United Nations and all related international bodies to do their duty that is taking measures against this war crime," he said.

In the past few days, Palestinians in Jerusalem have protested in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

More than 205 people were injured in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Damascus Gate of the Old City, and Sheikh Jarrah district on Friday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of 2021.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

Women were also targeted by the Israeli forces according to witnesses.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.