Turkish aid group IHH reaches out to needy in Lebanon

A Turkish charity provided aid to over 57,000 people in Lebanon during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, it said on Friday.

In a statement, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Organization (IHH) said it had reached 57,815 in and around the capital Beirut as part of its Ramadan charity efforts.

The group distributed 49,250 food parcels and 3,865 were given fitrah (charity before the end of the Muslim holy month) and zakat (obligatory alms-giving in Islam). An iftar dinner, an evening meal in Ramadan that marks the end of the fasting day, was organized for 3,200 people.

Lebanese people, Palestinian and Syrian refugees, and needy families of the Turkish community in Beirut were among those who received the aid.

Meanwhile, the IHH team provided medical assistance to Palestinians in Ein El Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in the country.