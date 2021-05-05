Pandemic kills 21, sickens 815 in Palestine

Palestinian health authorities on Wednesday reported 21 new deaths and 815 more infections due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours.



In a statement, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 15 fatalities and 203 cases were recorded in the West Bank, while six deaths and 612 infections were registered in the Gaza Strip.



The statement also noted the recovery of 1,979 patients.



According to al-Kaila, 136 of those infected with the virus are in intensive care units, in addition to 40 patients supported by artificial respirators.



In total, Palestine has recorded 328,577 coronavirus cases, including 3,588 fatalities and the recovery of 308,061 patients, since the first case of COVID-19 was reported last year.



Palestinian authorities have so far vaccinated 261,322 people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip against COVID-19.



