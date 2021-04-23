Jewish extremists assault Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem

Hundreds of Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinians in different areas across occupied Jerusalem on Thursday night and Friday at dawn, even as Israeli forces also clashed with Palestinians, leaving at least 105 injured.

The Israeli police announced in a statement on Friday that it had detained more than 50 Palestinians across Jerusalem through the night, accusing them of "violence."

In Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, dozens of Israeli settlers threw stones at the homes of Palestinians, who in turn sought to push them back.

Eyewitnesses reported that the settlers damaged dozens of Palestinian cars on the neighborhood's El-Moutran street.

Another group of settlers attacked Palestinians' properties in the French Hill neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that at least 105 Palestinians were injured on Thursday night as Israeli forces opened fire at them. The injured were treated at Jerusalem's Makassed hospital.

Further clashes with Israeli forces and settlers erupted in other areas of Jerusalem including the neighborhoods of Sawwanah, At-Tur and Wadi al-Joz.

Meanwhile, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported that hundreds of settlers from the extremist Jewish Lehava group tried to reach Jerusalem Old City's Damascus Gate while chanting "death to Arabs."

Haaretz said Israeli police prevented them from reaching the area where thousands of Palestinians were present.

Right-wing groups allege that such attacks are in response to attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem against Israelis.

A group of settlers appear in a video that went viral on social media as they attack Palestinian homes amid cries and shouts by Palestinian women and children.

Since the start of the month of Ramadan, Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque area in particular have witnessed clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces who are trying to ban Palestinians from performing festive activities during the Muslim holy month.