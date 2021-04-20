Israel bans Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher from travel

Israeli authorities on Monday banned Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri from travel for a period of four months.

According to a statement by his office, the Israeli intelligence service handed the preacher the travel ban order by Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

The statement did not clarify the reason behind the travel ban against him.

For his part, Sheikh Ekrima described the Israeli decision as "abusive".

"We are steadfast in Palestine and will never leave it. We say to the [Israeli] occupation that such decisions won't crush us and won't weaken our determination," he said.

On March 26, the Israeli authorities issued a travel ban for Sheikh Ekrima for one month renewable.

He was subjected to arrests several times along with being banned from Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months.

Sheikh Ekrima, 82, is one of the leading Palestinian figures in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque against Israeli restrictions and attempts to limit Palestinian presence in the holy site. He had served previously as the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine.