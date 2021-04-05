Israeli PM Netanyahu back to trial over corruption

Israel's Central Court in East Jerusalem on Monday resumed the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

The court will hear witnesses in three cases where Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

Dozens of supporters to Netanyahu gathered in front of the courthouse as the session convened.

Netanyahu's first trial session was held on May 24, 2020, and then resumed on Feb. 8 this year.

According to Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post, Prosecutor Liat Ben Ari said at his opening statement during the session that Netanyahu "abused his power to give illegal benefits in coordination with central media outlets to further his personal interests".

Israeli law doesn't require Netanyahu to resign from his post unless he is found guilty by Israel's High Court, a process that may take months.