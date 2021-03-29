Qatari, Saudi leaders discuss bilateral relations

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the state news agency QNA.

The contact is the second between the two leaders since Qatar signed a reconciliation agreement with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in January to end more than three years of feud.

Talks also dwelt on the Saudi Green Initiative and Green Middle East Initiative launched by Riyadh on Saturday, QNA said.

According to Saudi news agency SPA, the initiatives aim to develop an ambitious regional roadmap to address environmental challenges, including clean energy, reforestation and natural reserves with a view to achieving a significant reduction in carbon emissions, preserving biodiversity, and enhancing public health and quality of life.

Both initiatives are part of Saudi Vision 2030 to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil revenues and improve the country's quality of life.







