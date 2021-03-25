Arabs face vandalism and threats by Israeli settlers

Unidentified persons, believed to be Israeli extremists, punctured the tires of dozens of cars, and sprayed anti-Arab slogans in suspected "price tag" attacks in the Arab-predominantly town of Kafr Qasim in northern Israel.

"Expel or kill" slogan and the Star of David were sprayed on one car in the city, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Israeli settlers have in recent years carried out several similar attacks in the occupied West Bank and Arab-predominantly cities and towns in Israel.

Israeli police said in a written statement that it "received a report of puncturing tires of dozens of vehicles, painting the symbols of the Star of David and the phrase 'expel or kill' in Kafr Qasim."

The police said an investigation was launched into the incident.

Arab citizens accuse the Israeli police of negligence in prosecuting the perpetrators of such attacks.

Arab Israeli citizens constitute about 20% of Israel's 9-million population.







