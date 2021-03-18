YPG/PKK terrorist arrested at Syria border

A YPG/PKK terrorist was among five people arrested on Thursday while illegally crossing into Turkey from Syria.

They were caught by security personnel at the border in the southeastern Mardin province's Kiziltepe district, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

During investigations, it was found out that one of the arrested individuals is a member of the YPG/PKK terror group, the ministry said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.