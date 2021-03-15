IRANS FM ZARIF: TIME RUNNING OUT FOR U.S. TO REVIVE 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL

The United States should act quickly to revive Iran's nuclear deal, because once Iran's presidential election period kicks off it is unlikely much will happen until later this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday.

Speaking at the European Policy Centre think tank, Zarif repeated Tehran's longstanding demand that Washington return first to compliance by lifting sanctions.

"The Europeans are used to compromise. Iran and the United States are not. The Americans are used to imposing, and we are used to resisting," Zarif said. "So now is the time to decide will we both compromise and go back to the JCPOA, or will we go back to our own paths?"

Zarif said that he had seen no change between the Biden administration and the Trump administration's policy of maximum pressure to force Iran back to the negotiating table. He said he saw no reason to hold preliminary talks, because the U.S. was making "extraneous" demands.

"There is a time constraint and that is once we go to our election it is a lame-duck government and (it) will not be able to do anything serious and then we will have a waiting period of almost six months," he said, referring to a presidential election due on June 18.

"It is advisable for the United States to move fast and moving fast requires them not be shy, but takes measures that they need to take."

"U.S. SHOULD LIFT SANCTIONS, GUARANTEE TRUMP'S MISTAKES WILL NOT BE REPEATED"

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said that the United States should lift sanctions and give guarantees that mistakes made by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump will never be repeated.

"The U.S. should lift sanctions on Iran and also should give guarantees that Trump's mistakes will not happen again, then we can talk within the framework of JCPOA," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden has offered to join European countries to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. But Tehran says Washington must first lift the sanctions and rejoin the pact.









