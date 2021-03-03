Palestinian funding from Arab states down 85% in 2020

The Palestinian government's total revenues from foreign aid decreased by 84.9% in 2020, according to data released by the Palestinian Finance Ministry.

The government's funding from Arab countries dropped from $265.5 million in 2019 to $40 million in 2020.

The biggest cut was from Saudi Arabia with 81.4%. Riyadh cut back its $174.7-million-aid to Palestine in 2019 to only $ 32.5 million in 2020.

Worldwide financial aid to Palestine dropped from $538.3 million in 2019 to $369.7 million in 2020.

The sudden decrease was observed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but also after several Gulf states signed US-brokered deals to normalize relations with Israel, a move harshly rejected by the Palestinian government.

Former US President Donald Trump, known for his pro-Israel policies, had previously asked the rich Arab countries to cut financial aid to Palestinians.







