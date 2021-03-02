Iraq says paid $50 bln in war reparations to Kuwait

Iraq has so far paid $49.5 billion in war reparations to Kuwait, an Iraqi official said on Tuesday.



"Iraq's dues now amount to only $2.5 billion," Mazhar Salih, an adviser to the prime minister, told Al-Sabaah newspaper.



In 1991, the UN obliged Baghdad to pay $52.4 billion in compensation to individuals, companies, governmental organizations and others who incurred losses resulting from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.



Salih said the Iraqi government is deducting 3% of oil revenues to pay the remaining compensation to Kuwait following the 1991 Iraqi invasion of its Gulf neighbor.



"The remaining war reparations are expected to be paid within a year or so," he said.



In May 2020, Iraqi lawmaker Hanin Qaddo told Anadolu Agency that Baghdad had asked Kuwait to postpone the payment of $3.7 billion in war reparations to the Gulf state.





