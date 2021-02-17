Syria, Israel carry out Russia-brokered prisoner swap

The Syrian regime on Wednesday announced a Russia-brokered prisoner swap with Israel, according to the official SANA news agency.

"Work is underway to free Syrian citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan from the prisons of the Israeli occupation," SANA said.

SANA, citing unnamed sources, said the Russian-mediated swap "includes the release of two Syrians; Nihal Al-Maqt and Dhiab Kahmuz, in return for an Israeli girl, who was arrested by Syrian authorities after she entered Quneitra region in the Syrian territory by mistake."

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.