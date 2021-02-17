Israel allows entry of COVID-19 vaccine into Gaza

Israel on Wednesday allowed the Palestinian Authority to send a batch of anti-coronavirus vaccine into the blockaded Gaza Strip, an Israeli daily said.

Maariv newspaper said that the Israeli government permitted the Ramallah-based authority to send 1,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine into the enclave.

The vaccine will be allowed into Gaza through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) border crossing.

This is the first time that Israel allows the vaccine into Gaza.

On Monday, the Palestinian Authority said that Israel barred the entry of 2,000 doses of the Russian vaccine into the seaside territory.