Qatar condemns execution of 13 Turkish citizens in Iraq

Qatar on Monday condemned the execution of 13 Turkish citizens by PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

"Qatar reiterates its firm rejection of violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It offered condolences to the families of the victims and Turkey's government.

On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the bodies of the Turkish citizens were found during Operation Claw-Eagle 2, which Turkey launched on Feb. 10 to prevent the PKK/KCK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of people and Turkey's borders.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



