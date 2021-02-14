1 dead, 4 injured in Afrin terror attack in Syria

At least one civilian was killed and four others injured in a car bombing in northwestern Syria on Sunday, according to local sources.

The terrorists attacked the Jinderes town of Afrin which was cleared of terrorists in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in March 2018.

The wounded people were transferred to hospitals in the region, the sources said, asking not to be named due to fear of reprisal.

Security officials at the blast site said the attack may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.