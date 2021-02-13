Turkish forces neutralize 7 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey neutralized seven PKK terrorists during ongoing anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said two terrorists were captured alive in air-backed operations in Iraq's Gara region.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced five terrorists were killed in an air-backed operation as part of Operation Claw-Eagle 2.

A total of 44 terrorists have been neutralized since the start of the second phase of Operation Claw-Eagle on Wednesday, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the safety of Turkish people and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.