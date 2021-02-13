Saudi-led coalition thwarts rebel attack from Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Saturday it had intercepted a drone fired by Houthi rebels towards the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

"Coalition forces managed to intercept and destroy an unmanned explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi militia that targeted Abha International airport," the coalition said in a statement cited by the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel.

The Houthi attacks were a "systematic and deliberate attempt to target civilians" in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

There was no comment from the Houthi group on the coalition's statement.

Yemen has been wrecked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crisis with nearly 80% or about 30 million of its people needing humanitarian assistance and protection and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death.