Turkish soldiers distribute aid to needy Syrian people in terror-free region

Turkish troops operating in Syria's northeastern Ras al-Ayn district distributed food and clothes to hundreds of needy families.

Turkey continues to look after weary families in the district which was cleared of YPG/PKK terror elements following the country's anti-terror operations.





Mehmet Ali Parlak, the representative of Infak Association in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province -- which sponsored aid items for Syrians -- said a total of 308 families benefited from the charity activities.

In order to boost the peace and security of the district, many facilities such as schools and mosques are built with the help of Turkey's armed forces and Turkish NGOs, which also distribute aid materials to people of the war-weary region.

Ras al-Ayn was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists on Oct. 12, 2019 as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. It was launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The terrorists, however, continue attacks in Ras al-Ayn, and the nearby city of Tal Abyad, despite their withdrawal from the border area following negotiations between the US and Turkey on Oct. 17, 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





