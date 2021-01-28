Israeli army detains 25 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday detained 25 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian non-governmental organization said.

In a press release, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said, the detention of Palestinians, including minors, took place at the dawn.

It noted the detainees are from different provinces of the West Bank.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Israel is holding about 4,400 Palestinian prisoners, including 40 women, in its prisons, while the number of child detainees is about 170, and administrative detainees (held without charge) are about 380, according to official Palestinian data.