MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian factions to meet in Egypt on elections

MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency
Published
PALESTINIAN FACTIONS TO MEET IN EGYPT ON ELECTIONS

Palestinian factions will meet in Egypt within a week for talks on mechanisms for the conduct of elections, electoral commission chief Hanna Nasir said on Saturday.

On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree to set the dates for holding the Palestinian general elections.

"We are waiting for a meeting of Palestinian factions to resolve all problems," Nasir told a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

"Any problem will be solved within a week," he said. "If not, we will find a solution from our side."

On Monday, Abbas amended the Palestinian elections law of 2007 to allow the holding of three elections - the legislative, presidential and PLO's National Council elections - successively.

Earlier this month, Palestinian group Hamas said it has agreed to hold the polls on a succession basis after it long insisted on conducting the elections on parallel grounds.

The last Palestinian presidential election was held in 2005, while the parliamentary polls were held in 2006.

More From A News

Contact Us