Lebanon PM Diab warns of ‘extreme danger’ over coronavirus spread

Lebanon is facing extreme danger over the spread of the coronavirus, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Monday.



"All indicators about the spread of coronavirus clearly show that we have entered a stage of extreme danger or, at least, we are on the threshold of it," Diab said in statements.



"The entire world is waging a fierce battle against this pandemic, while some in Lebanon believe the virus is a lie," he said.



The premier said the government has a duty to protect the Lebanese from themselves due to "recklessness" shown by many.



"Either we rectify the situation with a complete, strict and firm lockdown of the country, or we are facing a Lebanese model that is more dangerous than the Italian model," Diab said.



On Thursday, the Lebanese authorities imposed a three-week lockdown in an effort to stem the virus spread.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 219,296 virus infections, including 1,606 deaths, and 142,099 recoveries.







