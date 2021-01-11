EU wants cooperative ties with Turkey - spokesperson

The European Union wants to rebuild a constructive relationship with Turkey, the European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.



"We are interested in a constructive relationship with Turkey based on cooperation," Peter Stano told press at a daily briefing in Brussels, the bloc's de facto capital.



According to the chief foreign policy spokesperson, the bloc worked for this perspective all last year.



Stano also explained a weekend video call on EU-Turkey relations was "part of the outreach from the European Union to convey this message and discuss the need to make practical steps on the road of renewal of a constructive relationship."



On Saturday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held virtual talks.



Borrell called the call "useful" and said he was looking forward to welcome his Turkish counterpart in Brussels.



Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to visit Brussels on Jan. 21.



The Turkish top diplomat expects "sincere and result-oriented dialogue" from the upcoming visit, he said in a tweet replying to one by Borrell.



After a year of ups and downs in Turkish-EU ties, including a push by some member states to impose sanctions on Turkey over bilateral issues, Turkish leaders have said they hope for progress in ties this year, and expect the EU to take steps towards this end.



Turkey has been an official candidate for EU membership since 2005, but progress towards its accession has been stalled for years.