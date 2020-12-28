Turkish, Iraqi defense chiefs hold talks in Ankara

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday met with his Iraqi counterpart Jumaah Enad Saadoonn in the capital Ankara to talk bilateral and regional issues, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

Akar told Saadoonn and his delegation that Turkey respects the political and territorial integrity of all its neighbors, especially Iraq, and expressed satisfaction with bilateral cooperation with Baghdad in their fight against terrorism.

He added that the Turkish Armed Forces are determined to protect its borders and end the terrorist threat.