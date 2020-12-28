'Turkey protector of least developed countries'

Turkey continues to protect least developed countries (LDCs) as part of its enterprising and humanitarian diplomacy, the country's foreign minister said on Monday.

Speaking at the Road to 2030 Sustainability Webinar, the first leg of Global Hope Festival, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey supports least developed countries on international platforms.

"Turkey co-chairs the Group of Friends, which was established at the UN to support these countries, and hosts the UN Technology Bank in Gebze district [northwestern Kocaeli province] for technology transfer to least developed countries," he said.

"We have supported and signed many decisions which protect vulnerable groups and countries on international platforms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we helped every country in need regardless of religion, language or race."

According to the UN, there are currently 46 countries on the list of LDCs, which is reviewed every three years. These low-income countries confront severe structural impediments to sustainable development, and are highly vulnerable to economic and environmental shocks.

He said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan played an important role in the adoption of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and attaches great importance to the issue.

The realization of Sustainable Development Goals is the responsibility of all individuals and institutions, Çavuşoğlu added.