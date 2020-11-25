Families of Beirut blast victims stage protest

Dozens of families of victims of the Beirut port blast staged a protest near the parliament over the delay in investigations.

The protesters raised pictures of their relatives who were killed in the explosion and banners with slogans condemning the delay.

They also held the political quota system in Lebanon responsible for the explosion, according to the official Lebanese News Agency.

The families affirmed they had faith in the Lebanese judiciary to do justice to them with a fair and transparent ruling.

However, they warned they would seek international courts if they were not treated fairly.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4. The blast, which shook Lebanon to its core and caused massive destruction in the capital, came at a time when the country was reeling under a crippling economic crisis, amid a struggle against the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.









