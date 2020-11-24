Coronavirus tally soars in Arab countries

A man, wearing a mouth and nose mask, checks his phone as he leaves the hospital's emergency department on April 27, 2014 in the Saudi capital Riyadh. AFP Photo

Health authorities in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait announced more COVID-19 cases and deaths Tuesday.

Officials in Iraq said 35 people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 12,031.

The virus also sickened 2,292 additional patients, bringing total cases to 539,749, while 469,784 have recovered so far.

Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry recorded 15 more deaths and 252 new cases.

The kingdom's count now stands at 5,811 deaths and 355,741 infections, as well as 344,311 recoveries.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry registered two deaths as well as 402 cases and 559 recoveries.

Total cases rose to 140,795 -- including 870 deaths and 133,407 recoveries.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 1.39 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 59.34 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 38.01 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.



