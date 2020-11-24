Ammunition belonging to PKK terrorists seized in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the PKK terrorists during anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terror group's shelters and caves were detected by the commandos during Operation Claw-Tiger, the ministry said in a statement.

A double anti-aircraft gun, a M-16 rifle, two clips, an AT4 anti-tank weapon, 17 improvised explosive device (IED), 15 machine gun ammunition, 58 mortars, 15 RPG-7 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launchers, 200 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and life-sustaining materials were seized in the operation.

The PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



