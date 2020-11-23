Pompeo, Saudi prince discuss regional affairs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday met with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia's northwestern Neom city to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral relations, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

No further details were disclosed.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and US Ambassador to Riyadh John Abizaid.

Pompeo's visit to the Kingdom is part of his seven-nation tour that started last week in France.