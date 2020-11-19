Turkish aid agency IHH to organize aid camp in Syria

A Turkish humanitarian agency announced Thursday that they will organize a major aid camp in Syria on World Human Rights Day which is observed every year on Dec.10.

"We will bring the rights violations in Syria to the agenda with a huge camp," Bulent Yildirim, head of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), told Anadolu Agency.

People from all around the world, who are concerned about the orphans, refugees, homeless, women and children tortured in Syrian prisons, will be invited to this massive project, Yildirim said.

"We will collect donations and hold a major news conference which will be attended by many non-governmental organizations. We will send aid to the war-torn country and mobilize the media," he said.

Yildirim stressed that through this project, the aid group will give voice to Syrian children's right to education, health and food, and Syrian prisoners' right to life and liberty.

Underlining that they aim to put pressure on the Syrian regime to end its human right violations, he called on all Turkish people to provide help to Syrian people on Dec. 10.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and displaced in Syria since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters and started long-drawn-out persecution of Syrian citizens.







