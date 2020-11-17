ROCKET ATTACK TARGETS BAGHDADS GREEN ZONE AREA

A rocket attack targeted Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone late Tuesday.

Four rockets were launched at the zone, and sirens were heard in the region when the attack occurred.

There was no comment from the government about the incident.

Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which hosts the US embassy and other foreign diplomatic missions, have come under several rocket attacks since the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a US drone airstrike in January.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions and the US and foreign forces in Iraq.