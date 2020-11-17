Palestine reports over 1,150 virus cases, 11 deaths

Over 1,150 more coronavirus infections and 11 more fatalities and were reported in Palestine on Tuesday.

Nine of the fatalities were in the occupied West Bank and two in the Gaza Strip, officials said.

A total of 1,158 more infections were registered over the past 24 hours-672 in the West Bank and 486 in the Gaza Strip, according to Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

Tuesday's figures raised Palestine's overall count to 77,320 cases, including 658 deaths and 67,327 recoveries.

The minister said 44 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units.