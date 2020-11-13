Israeli forces leave 3 Palestinian protesters injured in occupied West Bank

At least three Palestinians were injured Friday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian group said.

Clashes erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian activists in the town of Kafr Qaddum, north of the West Bank.

The soldiers used tear gas and live and plastic bullets to disperse a demonstration against illegal Jewish settlements and Israel's barrier in the occupied West Bank, Murad Ishtivi, a coordinator for the Popular Resistance Committee, told Anadolu Agency.

The protesters pelted stones at the soldiers, he added.

Tens of Palestinians fell ill after inhaling the tear gas, he said.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.







