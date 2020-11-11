Iran reports record daily rise in coronavirus deaths and cases

People, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk near a monument dedicated to Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini along Enghelab Square in the centre of Iran's capital Tehran on November 8, 2020. (Photo by ATTA KENARE

A total of 462 people have died in Iran from the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a record daily toll, the health ministry's spokeswoman told state TV on Wednesday.

The number of cases rose by 11,780 over that period, Sima Sadat Lari added, another daily high in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

The figures brought the total official death toll to 39,664 and the total number of recorded infections to 715,068.