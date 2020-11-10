Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

Iran on Tuesday welcomed a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia that ended six weeks of fighting in Karabakh.

Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff of the presidential office, tweeted that Iran believes the current crisis between Baku and Yerevan can be resolved politically through dialogue, and in a manner that protects the rights of the people and the borders of the two countries.

He expressed his hope that the cease-fire would sustain in the region, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that the two former Soviet republics have signed a deal to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has hailed the agreement as a victory for his country, saying Baku's military success has enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade-long occupation of its territory.

The Turkish leadership has also welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Armenia repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces for over 40 days, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Besides other towns and villages, Baku's liberation of the strategic city Shusha on Sunday had signaled that victory is imminent.