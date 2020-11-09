Hamas recalls poet Muhammad Iqbal’s role in Palestinian cause

Paying tributes to philosopher-poet Muhammad Iqbal, on his 143rd birth anniversary, Palestinian resistance group Hamas recalled his contribution to the Palestinian cause.

"Salute to our Muslim brothers of South Asia who mark the 143rd birth anniversary of the great poet, philosopher Muhammad Iqbal," said Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri.

Abu Zuhri noted that Iqbal had served to raise awareness of the Palestinian cause.

"This renowned poet had mentioned Palestine in many of his poems and contributed to raising the Muslim world's consciousness on Palestine," he added.

Iqbal also known as envisioning carving out a Muslim nation in South Asia that later came into being as Pakistan, had attended the General Islamic Conference in Jerusalem in 1931 at the invitation of renowned Mufti Amin Al-Husseini.

Iqbal was born on Nov. 9, 1877, in Sialkot town in Pakistan. Commonly referred to as Allama (Scholar), he studied in England and Germany, establishing a law practice.

However, he concentrated primarily on writing scholarly works on politics, economics, history, philosophy, and religion.

Iqbal died on April 21, 1938, in Lahore, Pakistan.













