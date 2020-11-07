Pandemic claims more lives in Libya, Kuwait, UAE

Health authorities in Libya, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, while Qatar recorded new infections.

Libya's National Center for Disease Control said five people had died and 595 others tested positive for COVID-19, while 619 recoveries were registered.

Saturday's tally pushes Libya's count to 67,039 confirmed cases, including 920 deaths, and 39,243 recoveries.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry registered four fatalities, 742 infections and 626 recoveries over the past 24 hours. The Gulf state's case tally now rose to 131,205 cases, including 808 deaths, and 121,889 recoveries.

In the UAE, the Health Ministry said further 4 fatalities, 1,141 new cases were detected and 672 patients recovered, taking the country's figure to 141,032 cases, including 514 deaths and 137,608 recoveries.

In Qatar, the health authorities said 202 fresh infections were recorded along with recovery of 194 patients over the past 24 hours. Qatar's case tally stood at 134,013, including 232 deaths, and 131,075 recoveries.

Since starting in China in late December last year, the coronavirus pandemic has spread worldwide, claiming over 1.24 million lives in 190 countries and regions, and causing over 49.4 million infections, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University.