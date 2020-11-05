Israel detains scores of Palestinians in night raids

Israel detained dozens of Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, a local organization said on Thursday.

A statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Society did not mention the number of people picked up, but said most of them are individuals who have previously been detained by Israeli forces.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli raids targeted activists of the Islamic Jihad group.



Israeli forces frequently storm cities in the occupied West Bank to detain Palestinian activists they claim are "wanted" individuals.



According to organizations monitoring the situation, at least 4,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 39 women and some 155 children.

The number of administrative detainees being held without any charge is around 350.









