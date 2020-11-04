Palestinian shot in alleged West Bank attack

A Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces for allegedly attempting to attack soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the military.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the Palestinian fired at its soldiers at a military post as he drove out of the Nablus city.

According to the statement, Israeli forces fired back and neutralized the attacker.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Israeli soldiers opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle at the Hawara checkpoint.

It is unclear whether the Palestinian was killed or injured in the attack.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, meanwhile, said its medics were prevented by Israeli forces from reaching the scene of the attack.