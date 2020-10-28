UAE to import Israeli wine made in occupied Golan Heights - report

MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency Published October 28,2020

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will import Israeli wine made in the occupied Golan Heights, The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday.



Beginning Thursday, wines from the Golan Heights Winery will be sold in the UAE, a result of a recent normalization deal, according to the newspaper.



"The winery's wines will be marketed in wine shops, hotels, leading restaurants and many other popular centers," said the newspaper.



The deal was made through UAE marketing company, African and Eastern (A&E), a Dubai-based importer and distributor of major wine and alcohol brands in the Emirates and the Gulf region.



On Sept. 15, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel, after signing controversial agreements at the White House.



The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.











