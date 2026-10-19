News Magazine Selena Gomez reveals vaping nicotine has changed her voice

Selena Gomez reveals vaping nicotine has changed her voice

American singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed on Sunday that heavy nicotine vaping has permanently altered her voice, sharing that she has quit the habit and urging fans struggling with addiction to stop.

Selena Gomez has said vaping nicotine has changed her voice.



The US singer and actress, 34, told how she has since quit vaping and encouraged others to do the same.



Speaking in an Instagram Stories clip, she said: "I'm not going to be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."



Gomez added: "Nicotine is so hard to quit. I think I just wanted to say if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it. It's so stupid and it's changed my voice.



"If you guys don't like listening to my voice, that's totally understandable, I don't mind. Just don't listen to it."



Gomez has found staying away from nicotine difficult but encouraged others weaning themselves off it to keep going.



She said: "I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up.



"It's really hard but I know if you're going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks."



Gomez began her career as a child actress on "Barney & Friends" and later found wider fame on the Disney series "Wizards Of Waverly Place" (2007-2012).



Her most recent film role was in "Emilia Perez" (2024) as Jessica Del Monte.



She began her music career in the 2000s and has released three albums with her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene, and three solo albums.



Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in September 2025.



Gomez has lupus, an autoimmune condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness.









