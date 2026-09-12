'A legend': Celine Dion poised for emotional comeback in Paris

Celine Dion is set to make her long-awaited return to the stage in Paris on Saturday evening after years battling a rare neurological disorder, with fans counting down the hours until showtime.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer will perform her first full concert in six years, marking a major milestone in her comeback after Stiff Person Syndrome forced her to cancel shows and left her struggling to sing.

Around 30,000 fans are expected to pile into the Plenitude Arena outside Paris for the sold-out opening night of the 58-year-old Canadian's 26-date run in the French capital.

Some made the pilgrimage a day early, heading to the venue on Friday evening to soak up the atmosphere ahead of the Quebec-born hitmaker's return.

"She's a legend, she's iconic," said Chloe Rydquist, who travelled from London with her wife, Katy.

"For her to have this comeback, we were like, we need to be there for the first night," she added.

The couple paid around 1,500 pounds ($2000) for their tickets, but said seeing Dion back onstage was worth the price.

"It's going to be very emotional for her and for everyone," said Katy Rydquist.

They "didn't know if she was ever going to come back, so if you can get there, you get there," she added.

Over her four-decade career, Dion has sold around 260 million albums in English and French, with hits including "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and "Because You Loved Me".

She kicks off her 26-date residency with 16 sold-out shows in September and October, before returning for another 10 next May.

Fans who missed out on tickets have found other ways to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Dion has regularly stepped outside the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris's 8th district to greet waiting fans, at times breaking into song and dance with them well into the early hours.

And the celebrations have spread far beyond her hotel, with Paris playing host to costume contests, giant karaoke parties and tribute cruises on the Seine.

On Friday, hundreds turned out for a free singalong in the city's northeastern 19th district, swaying and warbling along to some of Dion's best-known tunes ahead of her opening show.

"I really wanted to go to her concert, but I didn't get a ticket, so I thought I might as well have a massive karaoke session, sing all her songs again and have a good time," said Eva Ingelaere, 24.

Dion's return caps a remarkable journey back to the stage after years of uncertainty over whether she would perform again.

In December 2022, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable autoimmune disorder that can cause severe muscle stiffness and agonising spasms.

Dion has described the condition as making her feel as though she is being strangled, with cramps so intense they have left her with broken ribs.

The illness forced her to cancel concerts, but Dion remained determined to perform again.

She gave fans a glimpse of what was to come at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, making a surprise appearance on the Eiffel Tower to sing Edith Piaf's "Hymn to Love".

Two years ago, she spelt out her ambitions for a full comeback.

"I'm going to come onstage because I'm ready. And my vocal cords will not scare me, because I'm going to be ready, and I'm going to hit those notes," she told NBC at the time.

Now, her fans are about to see that promise fulfilled.







