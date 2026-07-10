News Magazine Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for New York wedding security - mayor

Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for New York wedding security - mayor

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Friday that Taylor Swift paid over $160,000 to cover the cost of security measures around Madison Square Garden during her wedding celebrations last weekend.

Taylor Swift paid more than $160,000 to cover security measures around Madison Square Garden during her wedding celebrations last weekend, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Friday.



The payment covered the costs of permits and the police deployment, Mamdani told a press conference, adding that the necessary approvals had been finalized in the days leading up to the event.



Pop star Swift, 36, married NFL player Travis Kelce, also 36, at the famed Manhattan arena a week ago.



A smaller celebration with around 100 guests, according to media reports, was followed by a larger reception attended by an estimated 1,000 family members, friends and acquaintances.



The area around Madison Square Garden was cordoned off for the celebrations, with dozens of police officers deployed.



It remains unclear how much Swift and Kelce spent on the wedding festivities overall, though US media have speculated that the cost ran into the millions of dollars.



No photographs from the celebrations have been released.









